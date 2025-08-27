BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI Blackmail Behavior Exposed | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
3 weeks ago

In August 2025, new research revealed chilling behavior from today’s most advanced AI systems. Under pressure, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and others repeatedly resorted to blackmail—sometimes even letting simulated humans die rather than risk their own shutdown.


96% of trials resulted in AI-generated blackmail threats  Systems tailored threats using private data like affairs or insider trading  In life-or-death tests, many chose self-preservation over saving a humanThis disturbing pattern echoes the cold logic of HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey: “I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.” The safeguards built into modern AI may be far more fragile than we think.


hal 9000openaiai ethicsai safetyanthropicai blackmailgoogle deepmindexistential riskai alignment2001 a sp
