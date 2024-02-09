BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1404: Declining Standards, Unannounced Atrocities & Terf Wars ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • 02/09/2024

[Audio Podcast Version: https://rumble.com/v4c30s6-sn1404.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/02/09/sn1404-declining-standards-unannounced-atrocities-terf-wars/]


This is one of our longest episodes to-date, and it’s because the implication of the information we’re getting is off the charts. Outside of us being survivors of a biological weapons attack deployed against the general population, we’re living through the beginning stages of a global usurpation of national sovereignty. To say that this is a power packed transmission is an understatement.


We feature testimonies from doctors regarding the vaccine as well as the studies confirming the extent of the damage they’ve caused. When will more of them step up to stop this silent slaughter? Seems like more death is the answer.


After we take a brief detour to look at the biological devastation that’s being let loose upon the public, we take a minute to look at the American southern border and the delightful denizens dragging through. Known gang members and confirmed terrorists are just a small handful, to name a few. Ultimately, we wrap this show up by explaining that the lack of resources available, combined with the importation of a non-compatible populace is a recipe for disaster.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/dwVsZ95H


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy