Sasha Latypova & Jim Ferguson - Netherlands Court Case Exposes Global COVID Response: Expert Witnesses Speak Out

Liz Gunn hosts Jim Ferguson of Freedom Train International and independent researcher Sasha Latypova to discuss the pivotal Netherlands court case alleging crimes against humanity by global figures during the COVID response. They explore the case's significance, the suppression of expert testimonies, and evidence of a militarized operation led by the U.S. Department of Defense. The conversation uncovers motives behind population control, the role of central banking, and strategies for personal resistance against emerging totalitarian systems.
Sasha Latypova on Substack: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/
The Recht Oprecht Foundation is funding Sasha's case, please donate there if you can: https://rechtoprecht.online/doneren/
Jim Ferguson on X: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK