Jesus was faced with a legal trial yet under illegal circumstances.

2Thess lesson #12. A study in Luke chapter 22 shows us the trial set up as a legal procedure yet carried out under deception by corrupt men. Wicked leadership often will put on a display of righteousness and judicial prudence, yet it is all a deception and corruption under the surface. Satan works very subtly attacking the true Christians attempting to walk in God's plan.