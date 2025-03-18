Syria is bombarding Qasr Lebanon with rocket barrages

Local sources reported that Syrian forces approached the Lebanese border and launched a barrage of rocket and artillery attacks on #Qasr in Hermel District, Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, Lebanon. Videos emerged on the internet on March 17, 2025, showing the indiscriminate shelling on the night of March 16 by Syrian regime forces from Al-Qusayr countryside in #Syria towards Qasr area as they tried to advance. About 50 rockets were fired in a fiery volley towards Lebanon, in retaliation for the death of three Syrian government soldiers, who, according to reports that HTS soldiers illegally crossed the Lebanese border, then killed by local tribesmen, whose bodies were found in Qasr area and taken by the Lebanese Red Cross. Interestingly, new Syrian regime Julani former HTS terrorist, in a very bold move, started the escalation by bombarding the Lebanese border area, but never attacked or even took the slightest action against Israeli violations against Syria.

Residents of Qasr area shared videos of the extensive damage caused by the repeated attacks, with rockets and artillery hitting civilian homes. One video shared online showed a house damaged, while others were forced to flee following the escalation of tensions near Qasr following a hail of Syrian rockets. According to initial reports, at least five Lebanese civilians were reported killed or injured in the latest aggression by New Syria. This has left the Lebanese-Syrian border area around Qasr on the brink of explosion due to the use of artillery violence. The Syrian attack, creates the opportunity for further escalation if it becomes more involved with Hezbollah Lebanon. But this is in contrast, if Israeli tank convoy enters Syria – the regime remains silent.

