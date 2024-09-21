BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here's why Organic Non-fat Milk is a healthy addition to your survival food stockpile
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
68 views • 8 months ago

Versatile, shelf-stable and highly nutritious, Groovy Bee® Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder is sourced from premium healthy cows that are ethically raised without the use of GMOs, bovine growth hormones, antibiotics or synthetic substances. This ensures that they provide only the best milk with optimal nutrient content.

Our non-fat milk powder is non-China and certified Kosher and organic. It also contains no added gluten or GMOs and is extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

Groovy Bee® Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder can easily increase your daily intake of calcium, potassium, protein and other nutrients in any survival situation.

Shop at GroovyBee.com

Keywords
organicpowderversatilegroovy beesurvival food stockpilenon-fat milkshelf-stablehighly nutritious
