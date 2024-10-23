⚡️Wiki Leaks Party founder, John Shipton: "In W Europe, the concerns of the gov't are separated from the concerns of the citizens"

❗️"In western Europe, the concerns of the government are separated from the concerns of the citizens, which causes the public to move away from the government who then assert themselves through censorship and impose restrictions on the freedom of its citizens."

⚡️Wiki Leaks Party founder, John Shipton

Adding:

John Shipton (born circa 1944) is an Australian anti-war activist and architect, best known as the father of Julian Assange. He founded the WikiLeaks Party and was involved with the creation of the website WikiLeaks and helped with WikiLeaks for years.

