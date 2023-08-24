Sanctification

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Preacher Martin Anderson as he delivers one of the most powerful sermons ever heard at Chartridge Chapel. The daily challenge of God's Word is to live a sanctified life--a new life in Christ Jesus. Martin denounces the Church's entanglement in worldly things such as Climate Justice. We need the fire of God in our lives, not the humanistic efforts of the United Nations.