Hollywood Actors and Writers Strike Against Intelligence - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood is on strike and the bad actors and regurgitating writers are concerned about Artificial Intelligence. Everyone else has been concerned about, dim-witted intelligence, superficial intelligence, and lack of intelligence from the deviant, anti-American, globalist propaganda machine that has become Hollywood.





Yes, this is THE moment in history when you Hollywood frauds, losers, and perverts start to get punished for all the low-grade low-brow garbage you put out and shove in the face of our children. No one cares about your half-hearted strike, your faux pity-party, or how you are going to pay your over-priced rent. You're sadness, misery, and exasperation are now our entertainment. We are all going to pop some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show.





