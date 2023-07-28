Hollywood Actors and Writers Strike Against Intelligence - Real Free News Extra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood is on strike and the bad actors and regurgitating writers are concerned about Artificial Intelligence. Everyone else has been concerned about, dim-witted intelligence, superficial intelligence, and lack of intelligence from the deviant, anti-American, globalist propaganda machine that has become Hollywood.
Yes, this is THE moment in history when you Hollywood frauds, losers, and perverts start to get punished for all the low-grade low-brow garbage you put out and shove in the face of our children. No one cares about your half-hearted strike, your faux pity-party, or how you are going to pay your over-priced rent. You're sadness, misery, and exasperation are now our entertainment. We are all going to pop some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show.
https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/07/hollywood-actors-and-writers-strike.html
