RT News September 16, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
2
139 views • 8 months ago

Sept 16, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Donald Trump is targeted in an apparent assassination attempt for the second time in two months. The US Republican presidential nominee wasn’t harmed in the incident at his Florida golf course. Details are emerging about the alleged suspect including that he’s a strong supporter of Ukraine and even tried to recruit volunteers for the country’s army.  Eight civilians are injured in the latest Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Belgorod this Monday morning. That’s as Kiev continues to pressure its Western backers to allow the use of Western arms to strike deeper into Russia. The IDF admits that it quote ‘probably killed’ three Israeli hostages in Gaza in an airstrike last year. We speak to a relative of another victim who was killed in captivity, who blames the Prime Minister for what happened. New Delhi reportedly rejects Washington’s call to join sanctions against RT coming after the US openly launches a global campaign targeting our network.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
