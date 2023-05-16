NEW Fox News Producer Tells All to OMG Journalist about Advertising Pressures and Pfizer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'keefe Media Group
May 15, 2023
A Brave OMG journalist captured undercover footage of his meeting with Fox News Producer Sean Langille who spoke about the impact advertisers have on the network saying "now that he's (Carlson) is gone, they’re starting to come back.”
