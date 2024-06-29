RT News June 29, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 29, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Vote counting is underway in Iran as the people choose a new president following last month’s death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. The New York Times editorial board calls on Biden to drop out of the presidential race calling him a “shadow of a great public servant” after his train-wreck performance in the first debate with Donald Trump. Independent US Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues that the nation deserves better than to choose between the lesser of two evils. People across the country are echoing this sentiment. Iran threatens Israel with a devastating war if Tel Aviv decides to embark on full-scale military aggression against Lebanon’s Hezbollah as Israel says it’s ready to open another front.