FLASHBACK: Guerrilla Gardening (2015)

@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/gardening
FROM 2015: The problems are obvious: food safety scandals, the death of family farming, food supply insecurity, the revolving door between corporate lobbyists and government regulators, and many more. The solution should be equally obvious: rolling up our sleeves and getting in the garden. Join us today as we explore this simple, natural solution to one of our most fundamental problems.