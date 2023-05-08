And We Know 5.8.23 CORONATION shock 666, “EPSTIN”, TRANCE, Children, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





May 8, 2023





The weekend was filled with information regarding the border, the covid fakery and the TRAFFICKING movie TRANCE. The Coronation of the supposed KING also had some surprises. We will look at a Pastor standing up for our children and a few more updates on the deranged demonic people who love to destroy our children.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Trance MOVIE - https://www.trance.movie/





Whole Foods prepping for the Great Reset with people barred from entry without QR codes. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4383





Why do Satanists always go for the kids and not adults? This is why.. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4406





Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





Signs of the coming Antichrist Jack Hobbs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAWdRD56HRQ&feature=youtu.be&themeRefresh=1





UPDATE: Fire chief confirms at least 9 victims following mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas; gunman shot dead by police. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/65230





Openly admitting he’s sending the United States military to the border to make an invasion of the United States move faster. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/65214





Do not mess with our children! https://t.me/agentsoftruth/23329





Funeral Home Director Brings Attention To All The Young People As Well As Older Dropping Dead https://t.me/agentsoftruth/23334

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mpbmk-5.8.23-coronation-shock-666-epstin-trance-children-pray.html



