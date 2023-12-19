Create New Account
Did Pope Francis approve GAY BLESSINGS? Jesuit Mind Tricks
Published 2 months ago

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live Dec 19, 2021


Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBZGXr2tw_o

