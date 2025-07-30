The Tree of Knowledge of Evil and Less Evil

Scott discusses the fall of mankind in Genesis 3:1-13 and the solution to our sin.

-----------

Links

Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me (Lyrics) - CityAlight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn84k3fcb2Q

Powerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gn0gvzthbomwf3fjnnzhm/Genesis-3.pptx?rlkey=2l8hev0aucf1k6st1osujv5sy&st=0o8itcr9&dl=0

-----------

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe