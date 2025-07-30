The Tree of Knowledge of Evil and Less Evil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott discusses the fall of mankind in Genesis 3:1-13 and the solution to our sin.
Links
Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me (Lyrics) - CityAlight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn84k3fcb2Q
Powerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gn0gvzthbomwf3fjnnzhm/Genesis-3.pptx?rlkey=2l8hev0aucf1k6st1osujv5sy&st=0o8itcr9&dl=0
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe