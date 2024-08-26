Fascinating Link Between Soil and Health

Environotics

Black belt in 4 martial arts

former all-American wrestler

U.S. Kickboxing champion

Former UFC champion 3.5 years

UFC hall of fame





Coached 95 athletes to televised careers

Coach of 12 world champions





Has trained law enforcement and military for 25 years with over 2 million end users





15 years Combat sports color commentator for Showtime Sports, ESPN nad Mark Cubans AXSTV





Soil to human health expert with 38 years experience in remediation of toxins and heavy metals.





Pat Miletich healed his lifelong respiratory illness at age 20 after researching homeopathic remedies, which allowed him to win a world title. Miletich then used that same formula combined with his coaching to create the most dominant team in MMA history by creating humans that could do things no other humans were capable of.





Pat Miletich, was eventually led to the soil, where he discovered that healing and creating super humans was the same formula for soil, crops and every living organism on the planet.

Pat, is a leader in asymmetrical self defense by allowing people to recognize the problems and threats by simply discussing the solutions.





Pat also advises and educates citizens, law enforcement and military personnel on how they can best protect themselves in the modern world of asymmetrical threats.