BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Christmas PAGAN? Should Christians celebrate CHRISTMAS? Better be sure!!!
HardTruths
HardTruths
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 6 months ago

The Wheat is being separated from the Tares. Which are you? Are you sure? Watch till the end and be sure! Who is your child waiting for? Santa or Jesus? We have to get this right!!! Only got one shot to make it to heaven!


Links to the sites I used


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christmas | Christmas - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annunciation | Annunciation - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candy_cane | Candy cane - Wikipedia

https://www.stnicholascenter.org/how-to-celebrate/resources/liturgical/prayers/prayers-for-children/blessing-candy-canes | Blessing of Candy Canes ::: St. Nicholas Center

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nativity_scene | Nativity scene - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tree-topper | Tree-topper - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yule_log | Yule log - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garland | Garland - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wreath | Wreath - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mistletoe | Mistletoe - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holly | Holly - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Claus | Santa Claus - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wassailing | Wassailing - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Father_Christmas | Father Christmas - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Nicholas | Saint Nicholas - Wikipedia

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Old%20Nick | Old Nick Definition & Meaning - Merriam-Webster

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Krampus | Krampus - Wikipedia

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=december+25+pagan+gods+birthday&t=ffab&ia=web | december 25 pagan gods birthday at DuckDuckGo

https://historycooperative.org/pagan-origins-of-christmas/ | The Pagan Origins of Christmas: Saturnalia, Yule, and Other Pre-Christian Traditions | History Cooperative

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_World%27s_Sixteen_Crucified_Saviors | The World's Sixteen Crucified Saviors - Wikipedia

https://www.nairaland.com/4251378/list-gods-born-virgin-25th | List Of Gods Born By A Virgin On 25th December - Religion - Nigeria

https://kenyalogue.com/pagan-gods-born-on-25th-december/ | 16 Pagan Gods Born On 25th December - Kenyalogue

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=christmas+illegal+in+america&ia=web | christmas illegal in america at DuckDuckGo


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Claus's_reindeer | Santa Claus's reindeer - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dagon | Dagon - Wikipedia

https://www.messagetoeagle.com/unraveling-the-secrets-behind-popes-mitre-shaped-like-a-fish-and-the-dogon-connection/ | Unraveling The Secrets Behind Pope's Mitre Shaped Like A Fish And The Dogon Connection - MessageToEagle.com

https://romancatholicbeliefs.org/roman-catholic-church-pagan-god-symbols/ | Who Is The Roman Catholic Church Really Worshiping? – Roman Catholic Beliefs

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fish+in+hotel+transylvania+3&t=ffab&iax=images&ia=images | fish in hotel transylvania 3 at DuckDuckGo

https://biblehub.com/kjv/luke/2.htm | Luke 2 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/jeremiah/10.htm | Jeremiah 10 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/john/10.htm | John 10 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_thessalonians/5.htm | 1 Thessalonians 5 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_john/2.htm | 1 John 2 KJV

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=bible+do+not+mix+your+ways+with+pagans&ia=web | bible do not mix your ways with pagans at DuckDuckGo

Keywords
christmaspagansanta is satan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy