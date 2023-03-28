EPOCH TV | Michigan Kidnapping Case Takes Shocking Turn: FBI Secretly Active in Other States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman BalmakovTwo years ago, there was a plot that involved over a dozen men who were planning to #Kidnap the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.
The federal government was forced to admit that they had at least 12 confidential informants who were embedded in this particular group.
What happened in Michigan was not an isolated incident.
This same #FBI operation was also trying to get a Virginia man to likewise participate in a similar scheme against the Virginia governor, who at that time was Democrat Ralph Northam.
