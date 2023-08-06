BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Solved! Who Was Joseph Of Arimathea? How he was related to Jesus.
Eclipse Event Signs
Eclipse Event Signs
08/06/2023

Just who was Joseph of Arimathea? All four of the Gospel writers include him in their narrative describing the crucifixion of Messiah Jesus. He’s there for a couple of verses and then just as quickly he disappears from the story.

• We will discover exactly why this individual could suddenly appear and be given possession of the corpse of Jesus to do with it as he pleased.

• We will investigate the location of Arimathea – a city, some experts say, is supposedly lost to history.

• We will solve one of the biggest mysteries of the New Testament – the supposed corruption of the genealogy found in Matthew.

• And how do the assigned jobs for the Levitical priests described in the Old Testament lead us to uncover a reveal about Mary, the mother of Jesus – something no one has yet recognized in modern Church history.

jesuschristianprophecyisraelhistorycrucifixionpilatearimathearamah
