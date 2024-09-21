The USA and its vassals control all governments worldwide, but they don`t control the people, yet. After the plannedemic, which every government in the world participated in, from Iran to Australia, from Russia to Argentina, it was clear then that all governments signed up to that tyranny. The jabs were used to make populations docile and controllable and now the media tells people how and what to think. The shadow world government is run by the USA, and every leader of the vassal countries receive a memo telling them what to say and do next. The USA showed its reach when it killed the last Iranian president, and since then Iran has towed the line. Hezbollah can now see the reach of the USA and its vassal Israel, and they are also now towing the line. You can see even in the alternative media how they are saying that `Iran will strike at its own choosing` and Hezbollah will strike back, but it`s all lies, it`s bullshit. The only time Iran will strike is when they get the memo from the USA allowing them to strike, and it`s the same with Hezbollah. We can see now that the whole thing is orchestrated and both main stream media and alternative media have a major part to play. The plan is to keep the world on edge, keep the entire world in fear, keep taking the world to the brink of destruction, but it`s all a game. There won`t be any world war, Iran won`t do anything and Hezbollah is finished. But the USA will allow the odd bomb, to keep up appearances! Russia and the USA are working together to bring in the digital ID and currency worldwide. That`s why BRICS was allowed , to bring in the digital system in the East. The plannedemic was part 1, these `war games` are to be used to kick start part 2, which is to allow a small escalation of war, to crash the financial system, in order to bring in the Digital ID, that digital system they are building worldwide, we will be forced to go along with this system, until finally it becomes a Digital prison where we will all be imprisoned. So don`t fear a world war, it`s war games carried out under the orders of the shadow world government based in the USA. We can see the so called `war` is over. Hezbollah and Iran have been defeated. The shadow world government is showing that it runs the world and disobedience will not be tolerated. It was all show from the start. The reason they allowed the war `games` was to keep the world on edge. Get ready for the next `shock & awe` to keep the world captivated and lead the world in the direction they have chosen.