🚨🚨 "Marked for Destruction!" 10-20-24 🚨 Babylon, The Prostitute Of The Beast Babylon 🚨🚨 INVASION 🚨🚨 The Beast Babylon The Great 🚨🚨 The Mother Of Prostitutes
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
325 views • 7 months ago

Revelation 17-18 NIV


One of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and said to me, “Come, I will show you the punishment of the great prostitute, who sits by many waters. With her the kings of the earth committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated with the wine of her adulteries.” Then the angel carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness. There I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast that was covered with blasphemous names and had seven heads and ten horns. The woman was…

URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2017-18&version=NIV


Keywords
babylonpedophile alertmarked for destructionthe prostitute of the beast babylonthe great the mother of prostitutes and of the abominations of the earth
