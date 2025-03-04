EU Commission to raise $157 billion for Ukraine's air defenses and weapons

Ursula von der Leyen also proposed an $840 billion rearmament plan and called for a 1.5% increase in defense spending for member states.

I posted a little longer video of Ursula on this, this morning:

https://www.brighteon.com/a84da129-d301-41e9-8956-6d232f014da9

