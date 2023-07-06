112 // GLASS HOUSES - LIVE

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 06.JAN.2020

"Living in Glass Houses" means being exposed and vulnerable to criticism due to one's own past actions or behavior. It presumes there is transparency in process, in law and in justice. And when the monster of our own creation, let's say Global Socialism, or National Socialism without borders turns back on those who first deployed it on their political enemies, and presuming eventual perfect clarity and transparency, what they used to take down Trump, will be instead turned on them. That day is not today.

Because our three letter agencies, justice system and tech giants have come after Make America Great Again Americans - they've even weaponized institutions we were taught through decades of media conditioning to admire and respect - and because the mainstream media (the socio-political window washers) have all become opaque to the Truth, we know that the tables won't turn around tonight. But justice is coming, eventually. And we know that once President Trump calls out the Military (and the Military Justice System), to quel the weaponized government insurrection that's been infiltrated over the last 150 years, those sitting high and mighty atop their positions of authority and privilege over the people, will be brought low.

Tonight's show is a study of Glass Houses. We begin in the nineteenth century with the First Glass House - The Crystal Palace and the earth's first World's Fair that took place in London in 1851. We end with the infamous words uttered by Spock in Star Trek in a glass house of another sort, who falsely declares that the root of communism, which is, the sacrifices of individuals do not matter, just so long the will of the global Proletariat - the mob - is worth all the blood of it's victims which seek to deploy it's ruin.

