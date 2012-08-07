BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Aug 7, 2012] Gray State - Official Concept Trailer [The Gray State]
DITRH
DITRH
71 views • 10 months ago

Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

Comment on original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7FVXERKFE

GRAY STATE SYNOPSIS

The world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collapse, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order.


Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control.


Fearmongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrest, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance -- these are the new terms by which Americans define their existence. Neighbor is turned against neighbor as the value of the dollar plunges to zero, food supplies are depleted, and everyone is a terror suspect. There are arrests. Disappearances. Bio attacks. Public executions of those even suspected of dissent. Even rumors of concentration camps on American soil.


This is the backdrop to an unfolding story of resistance. American militias prepare for guerilla warfare. There are mass defections from the military as true Patriots attempt to rally around the Constitution and defend liberty, preparing a national insurgency against federal forces, knowing full well this will be the last time in history the oppressed will be capable of organized resistance.


It is a time of transition, of shifting alliance, of mass awakening and mass execution. It is an impending storm, an iron-gray morning that puts into effect decades of over-comfort and complacency, and Americans wake up to an occupied homeland. It is a time of lists -- black list, white list, and those still caught in the middle, those who risk physical death for their free will and those who sell their souls to maintain their idle thoughts and easy comforts. It is in this Gray State that the perpetuation of human freedom will be contested, or crushed.


Is it the near future, or is it the present? The Gray State is coming - by consent or conquest. This is battlefield USA.

http://www.facebook.com/graystatemovie

©2012 Hot Head Productions LLC

Keywords
entertainmentfuturefilmprogrammingdocumentarydystopianpredictive
