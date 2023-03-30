Ex-PM of Italy - Scolds his country in Fiery Speech - Break things off with rogue state UK - for Sending Highly Toxic 'DEPLETED URANIUM' Arms to the Kiev regime. (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-PM of Italy scolds his country in fiery speech to break things off with rogue state UK for sending highly toxic depleted uranium arms to the Kiev regime.
Warning against "catastrophe" of international proportions, Five Star Party chief Giuseppe Conte wants Rome to stop pumping Ukraine with weapons altogether.