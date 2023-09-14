Pacific Fleet marines successfully repel AFU attacks in Ugledar direction

From MOD (Russian Federation Ministry of Defence):

Pacific Fleet marines with artillery fire support thwart any enemy attempts to penetrate defences near Novomayorskoye and Novodonetskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic.





A great number of Ukrainian units underwent military training in NATO countries, AFU have received western-made weaponry, but Ukrainian troops fail to achieve any degree of success and each assault results in heavy losses.





