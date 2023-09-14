© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pacific Fleet marines successfully repel AFU attacks in Ugledar direction
From MOD (Russian Federation Ministry of Defence):
Pacific Fleet marines with artillery fire support thwart any enemy attempts to penetrate defences near Novomayorskoye and Novodonetskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic.
A great number of Ukrainian units underwent military training in NATO countries, AFU have received western-made weaponry, but Ukrainian troops fail to achieve any degree of success and each assault results in heavy losses.