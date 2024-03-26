BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Beware of The Company You Keep Part 5
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
20 views • 03/26/2024

As we become intimate with the Holy Spirit we must remain abased. For who knows the mind of God? To believe to is dangerous and prideful.

You begin to proclaim what the LORD will do in someone’s life. Leading to the evils of prophesying falsely in His name. This can be a stumbling block to the offender and the victim.

Ominous times are coming, and I want to point out how dangerous it is to play with God. “And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits” (Daniel 11: 32, KJV).

Meditate on this in the amplified version and I will confirm it three times. As this is typical of all false prophets.

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
