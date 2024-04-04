WOMAN STARVES TODDLER TO DEATH

An incredibly self-centered woman decides to go on vacation to Puerto Rico having left from Detroit. She decided to leave her toddler in the toddlers playpen for the entire time and naturally the playpen was full of feces and urine plus the toddler had died of dehydration.

The woman just got life in prison but this is very reflective of the selfishness in our society. Everybody believes they have the right to a vacation whenever they want one and they can ignore any and all responsibilities that they themselves selected to take. You did not deserve anything when you're going to neglect your duties and responsibilities. All you nasty women out there who want to live these types of lives, please get your tubes tied before you create any innocent lives and then destroy them.

www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston