Jake Angeli-Chansley the American Shaman "The Joker"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever seen the movie "The Joker"? Jake Angeli-Chansley, "The American Shaman" just posted this on Twitter(X). You probably know him better as the Shaman who was peacefully escorted through the Capitol on Jan. 6, and was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence for doing so. This is an absolute genius parody!
https://twitter.com/AmericaShaman