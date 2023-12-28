DREAM OF YOUTUBE ENDING

About 2½-3 years ago (during the plandemic), I had a dream about YouTube. In the dream, I was watching an old black and white TV set. Two broadcasters came on (1 woman and 1 man) and made an announcement. The female newsperson said something like, "YouTube is no longer available." That was the end of the dream.

Many of us know how YouTube removed many channels and videos speaking against their COVID-19 agenda and vaccinations.