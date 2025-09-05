💥Israeli warplanes bombed the Mushtaha Tower in Gaza City, firing multiple missiles that reduced the residential high-rise to rubble - clip 2 🤬

💥🇵🇸 Israeli warplanes bombed the Mushtaha Tower in Gaza City, firing multiple missiles that reduced the residential high-rise to rubble. (looks more like a controlled demolition to me, but using description found... Cynthia)

Hundreds of residents were displaced, including many who had already sought refuge there after earlier strikes.

The tower’s administration dismissed Israeli claims that it contained Hamas infrastructure, stressing that since being damaged last year it has only housed displaced civilians. They stated the building contained no cameras, security systems, or weapons, and accused Israel of deliberately targeting innocent people.

The administration called on the international community and human rights groups to condemn the attack and pledged to pursue Israel in international courts.