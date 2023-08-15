BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
44 Government Documents That State The Earth is Flat With A Dome 73 Miles High
1292 views • 08/15/2023

Jim Crenshaw


August 15, 2023


They lie to us about everything. Of course they lied about the ball earth. It is not just one agency or department of an agency, but many different ones. Nor is it even one country. The evidence continues to mount. This lie is particularly hard to break free from. It makes so much of what we have been taught our whole lives a complete lie. Many parts of our belief system and certainly religious beliefs get challenged with this particular lie. This is quite a bitter pill to take.


Source: KomorusanQ714: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/silversurfer714/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vuOJzWgejDEd

liesnasaciatop secretearthflat earth44firmamentdomeball earthjim crenshawgovernment documents73 miles high
