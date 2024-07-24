© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A poisoned world Part 1 - Part 5
Total Runtime: 03:39:32
00:00:00 - 1. Trailer
00:05:19 - 1. Big Pharma the FDA
00:15:37 - 1a. Codex Alimentarius
00:21:48 - 2. Aspartame
00:31:55 - 2a. Aspartame the Hidden Poison
00:47:26 - 3. Fluoride
00:57:37 - 3a. The Flouride Deception (Pt A)
01:10:49 - 3b. The Flouride Deception (Pt B)
01:26:28 - 4. ChemTrails
01:36:39 - 4a. Chemtrails & Morgellons Disease
01:53:38 - 4b. ChemTrail AirCraft UP CLOSE Spray
02:09:26 - 4c. What in the World are They Spraying
02:33:55 - 4d. Ex Govt Employee (CIA Insider)
03:04:58 - 4e. Global Chemtrail Secrets Revealed
03:29:16 - 5. HAARP ChemTrails
#chemtrails #cia #fluoridation