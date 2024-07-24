BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A poisoned world Part 1 - Part 5 Total Runtime: 03:39:32
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
76 views • 9 months ago

A poisoned world Part 1 - Part 5
Total Runtime: 03:39:32
00:00:00 - 1. Trailer
00:05:19 - 1. Big Pharma the FDA
00:15:37 - 1a. Codex Alimentarius
00:21:48 - 2.  Aspartame
00:31:55 - 2a. Aspartame the Hidden Poison
00:47:26 - 3.  Fluoride
00:57:37 - 3a. The Flouride Deception (Pt A)
01:10:49 - 3b. The Flouride Deception (Pt B)
01:26:28 - 4.  ChemTrails
01:36:39 - 4a. Chemtrails & Morgellons Disease
01:53:38 - 4b. ChemTrail AirCraft UP CLOSE Spray
02:09:26 - 4c. What in the World are They Spraying
02:33:55 - 4d. Ex Govt Employee (CIA Insider)
03:04:58 - 4e. Global Chemtrail Secrets Revealed
03:29:16 - 5.  HAARP  ChemTrails
#chemtrails #cia #fluoridation

