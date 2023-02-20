BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Torben Sondergaard: Why Is He in Detention?
Not Serving two Masters
Not Serving two Masters
5 views • 02/20/2023

The leader of the Last Reformation movement, Torben Sondergaard been in a US detention center since June 2022. His supporters are crying injustice over this fact. Claiming it to be religious persecution. Certainly, some of the lies being told about Torben are ridiculous. Despite our differences with regard to the teachings of Jesus, this video is an expression of our sympathy for what Torben is experiencing, and to show the rest of you viewers what you should expect to live through if you were to join the rest of us in living by faith in obedience to Jesus.

persecutiontorben sondergaardlast reformation
