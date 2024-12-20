© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the early hours of December 19, a bright object was spotted crossing the sky over the city of Kagoshima, Japan.
The phenomenon was captured on video around 4:00 a.m. (GMT +9) and shared on social media, where it quickly garnered significant interest, amassing over 2 million views in just 13 hours.