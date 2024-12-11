WAR COMING to END ALL WARS, Commandment 6, 666, the number of MAN

In this video I will show that there's no stopping what is already been set in motion. Donald Trump cannot reverse what is already begun. The great tribulation is getting closer and closer. And we may be further along than most think. And then this I will show why. The last days is in full motion. But what is our part in it. And what does it have to do with the six plague upon Egypt with Moses and Pharaoh, and the six commandment of thou shalt not kill?





You may email me for questions or comments at [email protected]





For the most intensive study I recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com





Noahide laws and Donald Trump video

https://rumble.com/v5t1dlb-christianity-must-be-utterly-destroyed-for-mesianic-golden-age-to-arrive.-e.html