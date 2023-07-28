© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia stands for the sovereignty of Libya - President Putin
Libya asks Russia to help withdraw all foreign troops from its country
🗣 "We appeal to our friends in the Russian leadership and our friends in African countries to help us withdraw all foreign troops from our territory," Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin