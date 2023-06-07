🌟 Discover The Secrets 0f The Mind! 🧠✨

🔍 Ever wondered what makes up a mental status exam? 🤔 Unveil the fascinating world of human cognition and emotions with us! 💭💖

📋Dr. Morris D. Bell, Senior Research Scientist in Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, joins us to explain the essential components of a normal mental status exam! 👥📋

https://bit.ly/3M9vn8A

Uncover the hidden gems of motivation, interest, and crystal-clear thinking abilities. 🌈🤩

✅ But wait, there's more! We'll also delve into the captivating realm of positive and negative symptoms. 🌟😮 Brace yourself for mind-bending delusions and hallucinations, the positive indications of illness. 🚀💥

💔 On the flip side, discover the absence of behaviors that should be present in a mental status: the enigmatic negative symptoms. Witness the loss of motivation, insight, and the difficulty to pay attention. 🚫💔

🎧 💡 Ready to explore further? Dive into the full episode and unlock the secrets of the human mind! 📲💡

Click the link in our bio or find it in the description above. 🌐🔗