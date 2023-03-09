BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo: Canada’s investigation into the CCP’s infiltration and the CCP pawns in Canada will exceed those done by the US
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
03/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aw4ji032f

3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Canada’s investigation into the CCP’s infiltration and the CCP pawns in Canada will exceed those done by the US. The CCP spies such as Yang Jian’ao, Huanghebian, and the fake pro-democracy activists will soon be investigated and punished. They will end up in jail, no matter where they go or hide.

#Canada #CCPinfiltration #YangJianao #HuangHebian #CCPspy


3/8/2023 文贵直播：加拿大调查中共渗透和中共特务的力度将大于美国，并会很快开展对杨建翱、黄河边以及伪民运等中共特务的彻查和清理。他们无论躲到哪里，都将被送入监狱

#加拿大 #中共渗透 #杨建翱 #黄河边 #中共特务 #高冰尘


