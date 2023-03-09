© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Canada’s investigation into the CCP’s infiltration and the CCP pawns in Canada will exceed those done by the US. The CCP spies such as Yang Jian’ao, Huanghebian, and the fake pro-democracy activists will soon be investigated and punished. They will end up in jail, no matter where they go or hide.
#Canada #CCPinfiltration #YangJianao #HuangHebian #CCPspy
3/8/2023 文贵直播：加拿大调查中共渗透和中共特务的力度将大于美国，并会很快开展对杨建翱、黄河边以及伪民运等中共特务的彻查和清理。他们无论躲到哪里，都将被送入监狱
#加拿大 #中共渗透 #杨建翱 #黄河边 #中共特务 #高冰尘