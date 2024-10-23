Turkey:❗️Militants arrived by taxi shooting, at the entrance of the TUSAŞ

❗️ Footage of the militants arriving by taxi at the entrance of the TUSAŞ company showed by Turkish channel Habertürk. (latest update just in at bottom)

❗️An Explosion and gunshots occurred in front of the Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation (TAI) Facility in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara.

⚡️Turkey's Interior Minister says, A terrorist attack happened at the headquarters of an aviation company in Ankara and has resulted in several deaths and injuries

⚡️The terrorists who attacked the TUSAŞ facility in Ankara were armed with automatic rifles, pistols, and may be carrying a large amount of ammunition.

❗️ The unknown terrorists have taken hostages among the engineers and staff of the Turkish Aeronautical engineering firm - Reports

Latest Update while video is processing:

Three people have died, and five others have been injured due to the terrorist attack in Ankara.

Hostages remain at the TUSAŞ company's factory, according to municipal authorities.

ℹ️According to unconfirmed reports, two terrorists have been eliminated, with one still holding hostages.

Newest Update:

Among the terrorists who killed at least three people in Ankara is a woman.

Preliminary reports indicate that the militants are from the infamous "Kurdistan Workers' Party."

The head of the Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed three deaths and 14 injuries as a result of the terrorist attack in Ankara, with two militants eliminated







