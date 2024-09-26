The EU "rejects Russia's nuclear threat"

BTW, It is PRESIDENT Putin for you- whatever your name is, you little Nobody.

Meet Peter Stano, a Slovak career opportunist and shameless bootlicker who has somehow weaseled his way into the role of Spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

This so-called “expert” is so ridiculously unqualified to downplay Russian nuclear threats that he doesn’t even have a Wikipedia entry! Yet, in the midst of the ongoing chaos between the EU and Russia, this farcical press secretary is treated like some kind of authority, spouting empty rhetoric while the situation spirals further out of control.

Adding:

What's in Russia's proposed new nuclear doctrine?

Vladimir Putin proposed amendments (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/33649) to the nation's nuclear policy on September 25, citing the emergence of new military threats to Russia and its allies. Putin emphasized that the use of nuclear arms is a measure of last resort.

Below are the proposals which he suggests will supplement the nation's 2020 blueprint:

🌏the list of states and military alliances towards which Russia will conduct nuclear deterrence has been expanded;

🌏Russia will consider using nuclear weapons upon receipt of reliable information about a massive launch of air and space attack weapons, including tactical aircraft, cruise and hypersonic missiles and drones, and their crossing of the nation's state border;

🌏Russia reserves the right to use nuclear arms in the event of aggression against Belarus as a member of the Union State;

🌏aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state with the participation or backing of a nuclear state, would be seen as their joint attack on the nation.

There were four conditions determining the possibility for Russia's use of nuclear weapons under the 2020 doctrine, which said that Russia would exercise nuclear deterrence against states and military alliances that consider it as a potential adversary and possess nuclear and/or other types of weapons of mass destruction or significant combat potential of general-purpose forces:

🔶receipt of reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles attacking the territories of the Russian Federation and/or its allies;

🔶the enemy's use of nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction on the territories of the Russian Federation and/or its allies;

🔶the adversary is acting against critical Russian government or military installations, which could disrupt the response of Russian nuclear forces;

🔶aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.