BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Soldier Knocking Down a Ukrainian UAV with a 'Sack of Potatoes' - the Fighter Amazingly Escaped with Minor Injuries
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
264 views • 12 months ago

A video of a  Russian soldier knocking down a Ukrainian UAV with his backpack/duffle bag appeared online - the fighter escaped with minor injuries. I edited this morning, it was a sack of potatoes, not his back pack or duffle bag. April 27.

adding... about an hour ago at posting.

Burshtynska Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankovsk region of Ukraine allegedly left the chat during the Kinzhal strike.

from about 3-4 hours ago, the following

✈️💥 Air Raid throughout Ukraine due to Russian Kinzhal launches.

Explosions reported in Ternopol, Zhitomir, Ivano-Frankovsk and Lvov regions.

Ukrainians also report several Tu-95's airborne from Engels AFB.

Massive Kinzhal strike still underway.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy