Russian Soldier Knocking Down a Ukrainian UAV with a 'Sack of Potatoes' - the Fighter Amazingly Escaped with Minor Injuries

A video of a Russian soldier knocking down a Ukrainian UAV with his backpack/duffle bag appeared online - the fighter escaped with minor injuries. I edited this morning, it was a sack of potatoes, not his back pack or duffle bag. April 27.
adding... about an hour ago at posting.
Burshtynska Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankovsk region of Ukraine allegedly left the chat during the Kinzhal strike.
from about 3-4 hours ago, the following
✈️💥 Air Raid throughout Ukraine due to Russian Kinzhal launches.
Explosions reported in Ternopol, Zhitomir, Ivano-Frankovsk and Lvov regions.
Ukrainians also report several Tu-95's airborne from Engels AFB.
Massive Kinzhal strike still underway.