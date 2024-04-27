Russian Soldier Knocking Down a Ukrainian UAV with a 'Sack of Potatoes' - the Fighter Amazingly Escaped with Minor Injuries

A video of a Russian soldier knocking down a Ukrainian UAV with his backpack/duffle bag appeared online - the fighter escaped with minor injuries. I edited this morning, it was a sack of potatoes, not his back pack or duffle bag. April 27.

adding... about an hour ago at posting.

Burshtynska Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankovsk region of Ukraine allegedly left the chat during the Kinzhal strike.

from about 3-4 hours ago, the following

✈️💥 Air Raid throughout Ukraine due to Russian Kinzhal launches.

Explosions reported in Ternopol, Zhitomir, Ivano-Frankovsk and Lvov regions.

Ukrainians also report several Tu-95's airborne from Engels AFB.

Massive Kinzhal strike still underway.



