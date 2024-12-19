How to Pick Up Women!

Wednesday Night Live 18 December 2024





In this episode, I share a humorous take on preparing for my daughter's 16th birthday and her dreams of becoming a Formula One racer. I explore the complexities of modern dating, likening it to the initial excitement of a new job while examining women's hesitance toward commitment. The conversation highlights societal expectations on both genders and addresses the challenges of seeking meaningful relationships later in life. I sprinkle in light-hearted anecdotes about dating tactics, ultimately encouraging listeners to reflect on their values and the dynamics of love and commitment.





