Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 25, 2023 - Plandemic script revealed, re-education camps for those who #DoNotComply (explicit)

0:00 Intro

1:54 Lahaina

25:11 COVID Scamdemic

42:10 Robinhood

50:05 Taco Bell

57:55 BRICS

1:02:33 Shoplifting

1:18:43 Interview with Wil Spencer





- #COVID #plandemic is pre-announced to hospital workers as the plan unfolds

- Video of things that mysteriously did NOT burn in #Lahaina

- Massive government cover-up means they have something horrific to hide

- HUNDREDS of children were burned alive and drowned, some bodies washed ashore

- #FEMA doing everything to hide photos, videos and evidence of crimes against children

- FEMA officials staying in luxury hotels while complaining about a lack of funds

- Dr. Jordan Peterson ordered to under go re-education camp training on #climate and #trans

- NORWAY locks up a man in a psychiatric ward for questioning safety of #mRNA jabs

- CDC admits new covid "variant" will infect those who already received all the jabs

- Taco Bell moving toward digital cash, Wendy's is trying AI-powered drive-through systems

- True story of working at Pizza Hut with a drooling coworker

- After SIX weeks, #Robinhood releases my accounts without explanation

- If I ran the Robinhood customer service department (comedy)

- Saudi Arabia and many other nations join #BRICS while the #dollar nears its end

- DESPERATION: People are shoplifting from DOLLAR stores

- Full interview with Wil Spencer on solutions for eliminating cellular nanocircuitry from the body





