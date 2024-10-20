BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BELOVED OF GOD, CALLED AS SAINTS OF JESUS CHRIST, ROMANS 1:1-15, 20241016
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
7 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Paul, a servant of Jesus Christ, called to be an apostle, separated unto the gospel of God,

(Which he had promised afore by his prophets in the holy scriptures,)

Concerning his Son Jesus Christ our Lord, which was made of the seed of David according to the flesh;

And declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead:

By whom we have received grace and apostleship, for obedience to the faith among all nations, for his name:

Among whom are ye also the called of Jesus Christ:

To all that be in Rome, beloved of God, called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father, and the Lord Jesus Christ.


Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

 

