Warpspeed genocide Trump is a mass murderer
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
235 followers
319 views • 6 months ago

Contributions are welcome via:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety

Or Skype: prologic999 for donations in cash or to make a video together


The 10 tactics of fascism | Jason Stanley | Big Think - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpCKkWMbmXU


Yes, President Trump shared an anti-LGBT ‘Pink Triangle' from the Nazi era • FRANCE 24 English - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pllRsV6o24o


Rife Frequency List

https://altered-states.net/barry/newsletter135/frequencies.htm


Donald Trump and fascism - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump_and_fascism#Anti-democratic_sentiment_and_illiberalism


Nazi concentration camp badge - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_concentration_camp_badge


Haavara Agreement - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haavara_Agreement


Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics


Dr. Bryan Ardis - The Antidote 2024 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt_rZQn8bI8


Trump about using the military to force 'vaccinate' everyone ('in a very powerful manor')

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Trump-about-using-the-military-to-force-'vaccinate'-everyone-('in-a-very-powerful-manor')-PRESCRIBE-FREEDOM-version:f


Sustainable funerals: What is body liquification? | Popular Science

https://www.popsci.com/environment/sustainable-funerals-body-liquification/


Keywords
trumptreasonlatest newsrapisttraitorgenocideww3new world ordernazicyber attackworld war 3coupukraineeugenicsliedmartial lawracistfascistprojectmass murdergreater israelstargatescamswarpspeedwef agenda contributor
