© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merry Christmas from the Health Ranger Store! The new song is, "We Can't Love Our Christmas Without You," in a jazzy big band style. I wrote all the lyrics and produced the song structure, prompt engineering of instruments, etc. AI-generated vocals are great. AI-generated visuals are not perfect. Santa is missing a finger... lol... but overall pretty impressive. This is my "thank you" message to you all for Christmas!