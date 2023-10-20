WW3 LEADS TO PANIC BUYING! - Israeli Conflict Empties Stores As Canada TARGETS Food Supply!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the panic buying ensuing following Home Front Command in Israel telling the population to stock up on food and water. As people panic buy from stores and Palestinians are denied food and water, stores are emptying out fast. Calls for ground troops in Palestine, Lebanon and Iran are heating up and the supply chain is one of the first casualties. This destruction of the supply chain will easily lead to famine worldwide. It fits perfectly into the Great Reset's agenda to eventually bring in government created poison food rations. In Canada, Trudeau is putting in price controls and restricting stores from selling food for the price inflation has forced upon them. While attacking farmers and attempting to repeat what The Netherlands has been in the process of committing, price controls are also causing stores to lose the appropriate stock needed for consumers and all the while it's destroying the quality of food. In an Orwellian fashion, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne claims these price controls will bring competition to the market. The exact opposite is obviously the case. This will lead to less food on the shelves, more shrinkflation and more hungry people while continuing to devastate farms. The attack on the supply chain and the grid continues worldwide. Stock up now!





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media 2023





Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Go to JonesCrowder.com and get one month FREE when you sign up!

Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!

It’s BACK! Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver that’s returned to the Infowars Store by popular demand!

Our fan-favorite drink mix Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back at 40% off! This advanced multivitamin formula is more delicious than ever before!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media