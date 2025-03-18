© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom's Light Network
First Just now, the transgender pedo-cult escalated their assault on kids! Large hospital chains say they will let parents change the gender of their child at birth. Next MAHA is doing a fantastic job of keeping its promise to protect America's children! The exemption that permits giant "food" producers to include thousands of hazardous chemical compounds in their products was just revoked by HHS Director RFK Jr. Then After Trump and DOGE have cut off the Deep State's financial supply, find out what the desperate globalists will do next. Then Once more, Alex Jones was correct! It has been established that the Democratic Party's manufactured anti-Trump campaign is financed by ultra-wealthy globalists like George Soros and Bill Gates through their Dark Money group. Arabella
Extended Report;
https://www.fln.news/2025/03/18/large-hospital-chains-say-they-will-let-parents-change-the-gender-of-their-child-at-birth/
Source Link: Banned.video
What happened to RealNewsChannel.com?
https://www.fln.news/2025/03/01/realnewschannel-com-is-reborn-as-freedoms-light-network-news/
